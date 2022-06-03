With construction along the Riverfront, the St. Joseph annual Fourth of July fireworks display will take place at the North Village Shoppes this year.
The St. Joseph Parks Department has settled on the location after working with the individual vendors. The display is set to start around 9:30 p.m. (darkness depending) and the artillery will be shot off in the field next to the YMCA on Village Drive, and North Point Drive will be closed.
Jessica Oshel, St. Joseph special events coordinator, said the North Village Shoppes ended up being the best option due to the traffic flow as well as the many different locations to park to watch the show.
"Viewing areas will be essentially anywhere in the North Shoppes, whether that's at the YMCA, Green Acres, if you're thinking you want to go over by the movie theaters, if you want to eat at a restaurant and then watch from your cars, that is also an option as well," Oshel said.
There will be food trucks at the YMCA, and Oshel said she believes it will be a successful event.
"We don't have to worry about people getting up close," she said. "We're going to be closing off the North Pointe Drive so people cannot drive back in there, and that will kind of help with crowd control, and there are ample places that people can view."
Oshel said people are allowed to bring lawn chairs, and she would suggest people bring bug spray as well.
"The North Shoppes have been wonderful to work with. We've worked with their representative, and he's been super great at communication and giving us areas that we can and can't do things ... it's just been a really good process," Oshel said.
