Two St. Joseph firefighters are jumping into the boxing ring Saturday night for a good cause.
The Guns N Hoses competition set for Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium pits firefighters against police officers to raise money for the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE), which supports the families of first responders critically injured or killed in the line of duty. The fund gets families a $25,000 check within 24 to 48 hours of an incident.
Raymore, Missouri, Police Chief Jan Zimmerman is the director of SAFE. She said because of the toll that COVID-19 had on first responders and their ability to fundraise, this year's event is more important than ever.
"In a year where we lost more first responders than we have in the history of the program, we weren't able to do our fundraiser," Zimmerman said. "[COVID-19] completely impacted our fundraising, but it also added on a layer of risk for first responders because of contracting the illness and then those that we lost in the line of duty."
Ricardo Haynes of station 10 and Tim Woodruff of station 6 are the two St. Joseph firefighters who will be boxing. Each man knows the person he has been matched up with: one is a police detective and the other is a sheriff's deputy.
Haynes has been boxing for years for fun. Now, this is taking that a step further, he said.
"I think I saw [the event] a few years back and I was kind of interested but never really looked into it," he said. 'And I just kind of googled it one day and saw that they didn't have it last year because of COVID, so I thought, hey, might as well go give it a try."
Woodruff has never boxed before, but when his friend brought it up he decided to sign up.
"Rick came out here and worked with us one day, and he was talking about it and kind of inspired me to do it. So I guess just blame Rick," Woodruff said.
But being new to the training isn't a weakness for Woodruff, who said he's excited and ready for the fight.
"It's all training and preparations ... it's been a long three months, we've been training hard getting some sparring sessions in, you know, getting good cardio. It's been tough, but I'm ready to go," Woodruff said.
Haynes said he's ready to get in the ring Saturday.
"I'm just kind of focusing on my weight right now and just kind of cleaning some technique and just kind of just getting in the right mindset. Get in there and fight," he said. "You know, been watching YouTube and a lot of Mike Tyson motivational speeches and, you know, "Rocky" clips and other things like that."
SAFE serves 12 counties surrounding the Kansas City metropolitan area, from St. Joseph to Clinton. General admission tickets are $25 and reserved seats are available for $35 to $50, depending on seat location. Tickets can be purchased online at kc-crime.org/kansas-city-guns-n-hoses or the Municipal Auditorium box office window in Kansas City.
