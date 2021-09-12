A beautiful force of camaraderie and brotherhood took place in St. Joseph early this morning, as members of nearby fire departments took part in a stair climb to honor the 343 firefighters who tragically lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.
The event took place at 8:00 a.m. this morning at the Central High School football field and track, where fully geared up firefighters could be seen climbing up and down the bleacher stairs until they reached a total of 110 floors. Kelsey Brooner, says her husband Kole, has taken similar climbs like this in recent years, and that it’s always an honor to take part.
“It’s really cool,” Brooner said. “He's done it for a few years in Kansas City, and to see all the departments come together and see them all climb together is really cool.”
On top of the climb being a way to honor those who have fallen, Brooner says it’s a great way for firefighters to have another way to get closer to one another.
“They all share the common stress of the job and all the different things that they have to go through on a daily basis,” Brooner said. “They don’t always come together and share something like this, so it’s just kind of a cool time for them.”
The 110 floor stair climb has been an annual tradition for firefighters and first responders across the nation, and continues to serve as a way for those to remember the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day in 2001.
