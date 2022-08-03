5K medal and planned blueprint of firefighter memorial

Runners will earn a medal for participating in the Aug. 13 5K, which benefits the St. Joseph Firefighters Memorial (right). 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Fire Department is hosting a 5K Run to raise money for the St. Joseph Firefighters Memorial that will stand outside of Fire Station 9. 

The run will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The unveiling and ribbon-cutting of the memorial will take place around 11 a.m. the same day, according to the fire department.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

