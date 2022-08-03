The St. Joseph Fire Department is hosting a 5K Run to raise money for the St. Joseph Firefighters Memorial that will stand outside of Fire Station 9.
The run will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The unveiling and ribbon-cutting of the memorial will take place around 11 a.m. the same day, according to the fire department.
Mike Wacker, captain of Engine 9 of SJFD, helped plan the 5K, which has been a benefit for the memorial for the last few years. He said the idea of having a benefit run came to him in a simple way.
"I used to do a lot of running," Wacker said. "One of the guys kind of thought, 'Maybe we can do that for a fundraiser to raise some funds for the memorial.' So since I was kind of doing a lot of running at the time, they asked me if that's something we could do. I said, 'Sure.'"
The last two 5K races did not have as big of a turnout as previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wacker said that this year, the turnout is projected to get close to pre-pandemic numbers.
"COVID hit and put a really big hammer on it because we weren't that sure if we could even do the race," Wacker said. It was kind of last minute that year. It didn't get advertised and people were still leery about it."
The race will start at 3202 Faron St. which is the location of Station 9. Runners will travel down 32nd Street to the hiking-bike trail at 31st and Locusts. From there, participants will travel to 26th Street, ending back at Fire Station 9.
