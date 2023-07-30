Fiesta returns to St. Joseph next weekend

Alejandra Martinez dances during the St. Patrick Mexican Fiesta in 2016. Traditional Mexican dances are performed at the annual festival, which this year takes place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5.
Matthew Bobela shares what St. Patrick’s church has in store for its annual fiesta weekend.
St. Patrick’s church is bringing Latin American culture to the St. Joseph community with its 54th annual St. Patrick Fiesta next weekend.
The fiesta has been happening since 1969 as a fundraiser for the church and its parishioners. Fiesta events will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Patrick’s Parish.
St. Patrick has the largest Latino population of any church in St. Joseph, and the fiesta serves as an opportunity to show off that culture to the rest of the city.
The event will include a variety of food provided by donors and church members as well as a plethora of activities including live music and traditional Latin American dancing.
Matthew Bobela, the event’s organizer, is excited for attendees to see what St. Patrick has in store.
“If you’re wanting to try a wide variety of delicious food, not only from Mexico, see traditional cultural dancing, and almost get a little piece of Mexico or a little piece of Latin America, this event would be for you,” he said.
This year, the main events will be the coronation dance and silent auction on Friday night at Our Lady of Guadalupe and live cultural dancing on Saturday night at St. Patrick.
Bobela said the community has been especially supportive of the fiesta in recent years and he hopes to see the same this year.
“The community response has been phenomenal,” he said. “Lots of people come in from out of town just for the fiesta weekend. We hopefully expect a great turnout this year.”
