The Faucett Lions Club plans a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at 617 S.E. Grand DD in Faucett.The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and younger eat free. Pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy will be available.There also will be a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will go to scholarships and the Lions building fund.
