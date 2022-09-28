With Halloween season right around the corner, the Faucett Freak Show is gearing up to open its doors on Oct. 1.

“This is our fourth year at this location,” said Brandon Ferbert, co-owner, operator and designer of Faucett Freak Show. “We actually started doing this out of my home and then we kind of outgrew it. We get our funding to start things up through sponsorships and local businesses.”

