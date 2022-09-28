With Halloween season right around the corner, the Faucett Freak Show is gearing up to open its doors on Oct. 1.
“This is our fourth year at this location,” said Brandon Ferbert, co-owner, operator and designer of Faucett Freak Show. “We actually started doing this out of my home and then we kind of outgrew it. We get our funding to start things up through sponsorships and local businesses.”
The haunted house is located in the former Faucett High School building at 109 S.E. Grand DD Highway. They also own the building next door as a place actors can get ready for the night. Ferbert said about 65 actors are hired to help throughout October.
“We non-stop reach out to friends and family and then we have auditions early in September,” Ferbert said. “I think this year we had like 56 try out. It was a lot of locals and then a lot of my crazier friends that kind of eat it up.”
Ferbert and his business partner work year-round to find different props and items to use throughout the haunted house.
“My actual business involves real estate, so me and my business partner buy and sell houses, so old houses, old buildings, stuff like that,” Ferbert said. “We don't throw a lot of things away, we bring it here and set up scenes and build around it. Then we have artists that come in out of Kansas City that really just dress everything up and make it come to life.”
Each year they work to incorporate different themes and ideas within the Faucett Freak Show, Ferbert said.
“This year we've added a pirate ship theme and then some more to the outdoor part, which is what we added last year,” Ferbert said. “We added a ton of square footage to the haunt last year with an outdoor part. So now it's outdoor and indoor, so if you do come, wear tennis shoes.”
The Faucett Freak Show donates the entire profit from one night during its season to the Children’s Tumor Foundation.
“As long as everything goes as planned, we will be open Oct. 1,” Ferbert said. “That's our Children's Tumor Foundation evening. All of the actors that night donate their time and come out and act for free. Everything, every dollar that comes through the door, everything spent at the concession stand, T-shirts, every dollar goes to the Children's Tumor Foundation from Oct. 1.”
While Faucett Freak Show dedicates one night of the season to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a group of actors donates its entire profit from the Halloween season to the charity.
Ferbert said they hope to continue to see a good turnout this year.
“Each year we've been open, we've increased numbers that walk through the haunt,” Ferbert said. “Fingers crossed we're going to keep growing in numbers.”
While the Halloween season lasts for just one month, Ferbert said they work on the Faucett Freak Show year-round.
“Honestly, our Halloween season ends Oct. 31 and starts Nov. 1, so it never really stops getting worked on,” Ferbert said.
The Faucett Freak show is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Admission is $20 at the door and ages 3 and under are free.
“We have a glow stick option, so if you do have a munchkin that's getting a little bit overwhelmed, they can just hold the glow stick and that lets the monsters know to give them knuckles or a fist pump instead of actually trying to scare them,” Ferbert said.
Ferbert hopes to continue the Faucett Freak Show for years to come.
“There's always that kind of that growing pain of whenever it turns into a business and it gets real,” Ferbert said. “But I definitely see us still doing it for as long as everybody keeps coming out and having a good time, we'll be here.”
