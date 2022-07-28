Chiefs training camp is officially underway, and while the atmosphere may be a little different from the past few years, that is not stopping fans from coming out and showing up for their favorite team.
The camp will run through Aug. 18 at Missouri Western State University.
For many fans, Thursday was their first time visiting training camp.
Charlie Porting is a fan from Topeka, Kansas, who has wanted to visit the camp for years. He has tickets for camp for several days in the coming weeks.
“This is my first time I've been out here, so I'm just walking around to see what’s here, seeing what it is since it’s the first time I’ve come out to training camp," he said. "I just had the ability to have some time off, so I decided to make the drive and come on down.”
Returning fans like Joe Harbison from Kansas City are encouraging everyone who loves the Chiefs to come out to support the team.
“It's a fun atmosphere. There's things to do here. Bring your kids. I saw lots of kids, things going on around here, so your kids would have fun,” Harbison said.
Harbison said he hopes for a fantastic season that ends with another Super Bowl win.
“I think what I always hope for is 17-0, right? And then just a run through the playoffs, 3-0, so 20-0 would be perfect," he said. "It’s just a competitive team, fun team. They’re kids that work hard and have a lot of energy.”
Callie Spunaugle and Kaydee Votaw are from Maryville, Missouri, and Thursday was their first time attending camp.
“Honestly, I'm just so excited for this season and I'm like ready to just watch them,” Spunaugle said. “Everyone wants a Super Bowl. Honestly, I'm just hoping for a good season. Always want to beat the Steelers. Go Chiefs. You know what I mean? Like I just want a good season.”
The pair were mainly excited to see their favorite players, like Travis Kelce.
“We’re just really excited to be here. We’ve been waiting for this for a little while,” Votaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.