St. Joseph saw an influx of visitors from across the Midwest as the Small College Basketball Classic took place over the weekend.
As games kicked off early Saturday morning, many family members of players hit the town to get adjusted to the city as basketball-related festivities came to a close Sunday night.
Amy Renard, a Rockhurst University supporter, said she came to St. Joseph to show support for her son.
“Our family came all the way from Lincoln, Nebraska, to support our son, Cole,” Renard said. “He’s a freshman at Rockhurst University and is very excited to be here in St. Joseph.”
While making themselves at home, the Renard family, along with many others, had their chance to explore town and experience all the city had to offer during their weekend stay.
“We got a nice chance to really just explore the area,” Renard said. “We had an amazing breakfast this morning, and had a great dinner last night. We really like the Downtown area we’ve been in so far.”
Along with getting a bite to eat and exploring everything the city has to offer, the Renard family said they are excited to watch a weekend full of basketball with friends and family.
“We’re all just very excited to be here,” Renard said. “We’re hoping for a good day of basketball and another good night spent here in the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.