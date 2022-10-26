If you're looking for some Halloween festivities that are a little earlier, family-friendly and less spooky, there are a lot of choices.
Here are some all-ages events that everyone will enjoy.
Family Fun Costume Concert (3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.) — While the Saint Joseph Symphony has previously held some Halloween-themed concerts, this will be the first in seven years that's timed with Halloween weekend.
"(Director Christopher Kelts) thought this might be a really nice time to bring it back," said Lori McAlister, managing director for the Saint Joseph Symphony.
Encouraging people to come dressed for a costume contest, the Saint Joseph Symphony will be performing a 45-minute concert of spooky pieces, including "The Waltzing Cat," "Trick or Treat," "Night on Bald Mountain" and "Phantom of the Opera." Winners of the costume contest will be announced following the parade to "Death March of the Marionette."
"Everybody of all ages is encouraged to dress up. Chris has even been working on a costume of some kind. He won't say much about it. So I don't know if he's just waiting for Saturday to do the big reveal from the podium or what," McAlister said while laughing.
If someone is going by themselves or doesn't want to dress up, McAlister said that's perfectly fine.
"We want everyone to come and feel like they are welcomed. And if they have not experienced the symphony before, what a great way to get their feet wet," she said.
There will be treats available for everyone. Admission is $10, with special discounts for multiple tickets.
"Halloween Party" (6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, B & J Skate Center, 6421 N. Belt Highway) — It will be a monster of a skate party as B & J Skate Center throws a Halloween party that will include a blackout skate, mummy wrap and costume parade. The skate will go until 8:30 p.m.
Community Halloween Party (6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Bartlett Center, 409 S. 18th St.) — Everyone is welcome to celebrate the season with a special event at the Bartlett Center. It will include a costume contest, haunted house, games and food. It's free and open to the public.
Trick or Treat (10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway) — From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joseph's Hy-Vee will allow kids and their families to go trick-or-treating throughout the store. There also will be some kid-friendly activities.
Pyro Flow's October Fire & Flow Jam (6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, 701 Felix St.) — Celebrating its final Flow and Jam event of the year, this will be a fun, family-friendly affair as people are encouraged to come in costume, bring a blanket or chair to sit on and some friends to cuddle with as they watch fire spinners and other artists dance.
Those who plan on being part of the action are asked to RSVP by text at 319-594-2829. The event is a drug- and alcohol-free activity. People are asked to clean up any trash that they bring.
