Around 70 people gathered for a Wiffle Ball tournament Saturday in Elwood, Kansas, to raise money for a young boy needing a new kidney.

Ten-year-old Portlyn Ortega lost one kidney a few years ago, and recently had the other removed. Now he travels three times a week to UMKC for treatment.

That inspired his family to organize a Wiffle Ball tournament and home run derby to raise money for treatment, his uncle, Jeremy Ortega said.

"We're really good at coming together as a family when somebody has a need or has a situation like Portlyn," he said. "Little man has lost both his kidneys, needs a transplant, and any help that we can do. You can see that we come together as a family, some of us from out of state, all the way up from Texas, Missouri, and Kansas."

The family has raised more than $2,000, and that's on top of money raised last year selling t-shirts to raise awareness of Portlyn's struggle and the issue of kidney disease.

The tournament was planned just three weeks ago, but there was no shortage of teams participating, Portlyn's great-uncle, Richard Ortega said.

"We came out Friday and made all the lines and everything ready, and then let everybody know on Facebook and whatever social media that we had to get teams in," he said. "We ended up with 32 teams, two girl's brackets or women's brackets and six men's brackets."

Portlyn is on a transplant wait-list, but the family isn't putting all its eggs in one basket.

Multiple family members also have taken tests to see if they are donor matches, Jeremy Ortega said.

"A lot of us have gone through the process to try to give Portlyn our kidneys... So raising awareness, you could do it," he said. "It could either go to Portlyn or go to somebody else that's in need."

The family has requested that anyone interested in donating call Craig Brown at (816) 262-3402.