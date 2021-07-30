St. Joseph's first Family Fun Week is set for Aug. 5 to 12 presented by Joe Town Fun.
During Family Fun week, local participating businesses will highlight special features. Joe Town Fun’s Facebook page will post all the dates, highlighted features, giveaways and participating businesses.
Participating businesses have been creative with what their features will be during Family Fun Week. Most businesses have a storefront in St. Joseph or the surrounding areas, however, there are a few that are mobile or online businesses that have created some type of event or feature to include in Family Fun Week.
Some features are free, some require a purchase to get a free bonus item and some have opted for special discounts on items.
