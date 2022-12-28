Those who are 21 and younger shouldn’t be left out of New Year’s Eve activities. In St. Joseph, they won’t be, as there will be a variety of events to attend.
Here are some happenings for the younger crowd:
B&J Skate Center’s New Year’s Eve Party
When: 1:30 to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: B&J Skate Center, 6421 N. Belt Highway
How much: $12 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Night session is $40.
For decades, B&J Skate Center has been holding its annual “New Year’s Eve All Night Skate.”
For its early session, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., kids will get an early countdown, hat and glow stick. For its later session, running from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., it will include a hot dog and 16-ounce drink, countdown, hat and glow stick. Skates are at an extra cost.
BELT Entertainment New Year’s Eve Pre-Bash
When: 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: BELT Entertainment, 210 N. Belt Highway
How much: $10 to $16.95 per person
Before the annual tradition of the Belt Sports Complex’s “New Year’s Vegas Bash” gets underway, families who don’t want to stay up late can get in a few celebratory games. The venue will offer family-friendly cosmic bowling and arcade play at special prices.
St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Branch ‘Noon Year’s Eve’
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: East Hills Library, 502 Woodbine Road
How much: Free
East Hills Library will have a celebration for the entire family with its “Noon Year’s Eve Party.” The event will include activity stations, bubbles, dancing and a light lunch of hot dogs and chips. At noon, there will be a celebratory balloon drop.
Rolling Hills Library Savannah branch presents New Year’s Drop-In Craft
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Rolling Hills Library Savannah Branch, 514 W. Main St., Savannah, Missouri
How much: Free
Before the ball drops, families can stop by the Rolling Hills Library’s Savannah Branch to create some festive crafts to welcome in a new year of hope and optimism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.