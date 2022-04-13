If kids are looking to meet the Easter bunny this holiday weekend, they won’t have to go far.
Two Easter-themed events will have kids hanging out with the famous rabbit.
‘Easter at the Mansion’
When and where: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 16, at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, 1100 Charles St.
It’s officially kick-off time for the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion’s year when hundreds of people gather to hunt for eggs, meet the Easter Bunny and pet animals.
“It’s one of my favorite events just because it’s one of those we give back to the community,” said Sara Parks, museum programming director for St. Joseph Museums. “Obviously, we try to do that in a bunch of different ways. But this one is one of those that we’ve been able to do that’s sponsored and free for the community. So everybody just can come out and have a good time.”
Sponsored by the Museum Hill Neighborhood Association, the event will include meet and greets with the Easter Bunny, rock painting, a face painter and the always-popular petting zoo.
“Who doesn’t like petting bunnies and lambs and rabbits and all that?” Parks said.
Where some Easter egg hunts happen at a certain time, the mansion will allow people to go hunting whenever is comfortable for them during the three-hour event.
“It’s just kind of a come and go at your own pace kind of thing ... We just kind of refill them as needed,” Parks said.
The event serves as an introduction to newcomers as well as the Wyeth-Tootle’s faithful attendees for its season that runs from April to October.
“It’s just kind of reminding everybody that like, ‘Hey, we’re open. Here’s all the fun stuff that you can see inside the mansion and we’ve got stuff going on outside.’ It’s a good way to have this free event for people in the neighborhood and the surrounding St. Joe community to come in and kind of enjoy that space,” Parks said.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Visits with the Easter Bunny
When and where: Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 14 to 16, East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave.
While you’re getting some shopping done, you also can make time for the Easter Bunny. He will be available for photos and fun at the East Hills Shopping Center for three days at the mall’s center court.
