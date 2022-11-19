Community members got into the holiday spirit at the East Hills Shopping Centers 8th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony tonight.
The holiday filled event included a variety of activities and entertainment for families to enjoy including, live performances from Kansas city star Michael Shaun brown, a Christmas tree raffle, and a special appearance from Santa.
Performer Shaun brown said the turnout of the event was more than he expected and he was happy to see families gather and get into the holiday spirit.
“This event was great, it was better than I expected,” Brown said. “I moved up here from Tennessee and I just really love this part of Missouri and the way the community really pulls together for things like this. It's really incredible to see.”
Along with a night of holiday performances, community members enjoyed a night of Christmas tree gazing as St. Joseph’s Moila Shriners partnered with East Hills, giving individuals an opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance at winning various valuable Christmas trees.
Proceeds from the raffle will go towards Shriners hospitals for children.
Lindsey Davis, East Hills shopping manager, said the holidays is a special time for children to experience joy and there will be plenty of events ahead for families to come and enjoy.
“We just enjoy doing stuff for the kiddos,” she said. “Of course, Santa is coming back for the season the weekend after thanksgiving and then we’ll return again in December so come out to see Santa.”
East Hills shopping center will be hosting various Santa events during the next few weeks as the holidays approach. Future event details can be found on the East Hills shopping mall official website.
