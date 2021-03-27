Throngs of people showed up today at East Hills Shopping Center to take advantage of some easter-based attractions.
Activities ranged from a petting zoo to eating shaved ice and taking Easter photos.
The event is an occasional treat that has been held in years past, local mom Robin Larabee said. She said it was an opportunity to get out of the house.
“It’s good to get out, especially with everything that’s been going on,” she said
Cy Young was participating in the Easter-themed event for the first time. He said the Easter bunny was his favorite and that he enjoyed just being able to visit the mall with family.
“I like to hang out in the mall and play, to take pictures and eat, do some fun games,” he said.
Larabee’s daughter, Raven, said one of the best parts was seeing animals at the petting zoo. Her favorite animals are cows, she said. She also said she enjoyed animals of a more elastic nature.
“I always loved the balloon animals," she said. "Even now, I love it.”
The Larabees brought a furry friend of their own as well. They had their own rabbit on hand for pictures with a friend's baby.
