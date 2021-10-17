St. Joseph wrapped up it’s seasonal gun and knife show Sunday afternoon at the Civic Arena, and on goers got their last chance to scoop up specialty items such as vintage firearms, ammunition and specialty knives.
Patrick Miller, Owner of Bullseye Trading Company, owns 3 federally licensed firearm retail locations across Northwest Missouri, and said gun shows like this are an important event to network and build a client base at.
“It’s good to see our customer in another setting outside of our brick and mortar store,” Miller said. “It’s important to be out here and make those networking connections with other vendors and potential customers.”
While guns and knives were the specialty of the event, other items such as clothing and even bagged coffee made an appearance, with proceeds from the sale of these items benefitting first responders, and military personnel.
John and Candace Haley, owners of Hometown Trinity Heroes, said they specialize in these items in particular, for the importance of giving back to those who deserve the recognition.
“We love the idea that the sale of these items benefit people who don’t receive the recognition they deserve,” Candace Haley said. “For instance, every bag of coffee that gets sold donates proceeds to benefit those who protect and defend our rights.”
With the gun and knife show concluding Sunday afternoon, those interested in attending the next event can look forward to vendors returning to the Civic Arena December 4-5, for the return of the seasonal St. Joseph gun and knife show.
