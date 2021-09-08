The Silver & Gold Senior Club of NW Missouri is teaming up with the Show Me Fall Free Missouri initiative to provide the Fall Free resource event on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Vendors will be set up at Word of Life Church to educate senior citizens on how to stay safe and free of falls and fall-related injuries. There will be free screenings by experts including balance checks, vision and hearing and medication review.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vendor hall will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon, with the group moving into the big room for lunch, a special presentation, a panel discussion and door prizes and giveaways.
Those who would like to attend should call Jane at 816-271-0338 or email jane.graves@meierhoffer.com to make a reservation.
