The second day of the 26th annual Pumpkinfest is underway and families and visitors are enjoying the many activities the day brings.
Saturday at Pumpkin Fest began with the traditional children's parade, a costume contest held for individual age groups, and a family costume contest followed by awards.
Many people marked their calendars to make it to St. Joseph’s annual Pumpkinfest including a couple from Bellevue, Nebraska.
Margie Hover, a chandler, said she and her husband have been vendors at Pumpkinfest for two years.
“I don’t think we’ve gone anywhere where we’ve felt more welcomed,” Hover said. “People here have been so supportive and we plan on coming to this event every year. It’s really helped our business and sales also.”
Several vendors are in attendance and live entertainment will be happening throughout the entire day including: music performances, magic shows, rides, storytelling and more.
Will Stuck, the event host, said today has been one of the most eventful and there is still much left ahead of Pumpkinfest this weekend.
“The highlight of the day is of course, Pumpkin Mountain, Stuck said. "However, there’s a lot of entertainment out here today and people woke up early to be a part of it. Just like any festival we’ve got vendors, food, and different crafts but there’s a variety of things going on today that parents and children can enjoy together.”
Following the morning parade, families engaged in a petting zoo and animal rides hosted by the Buchanan County Farm Bureau, free book(s) giveaways from the Public Library, and carnival rides.
“The later we get into the day the acts will continue to switch,” he said. “That is what’s so entertaining about Pumpkinfest; there aren’t just a few activities happening. So, later tonight we’re going to switch more towards our musical acts.”
Tonight’s closing performance(s) for the event will start with BJ and Julia Talley at the main stage, and end with Phil Vandel Band who is set to perform at Pumpkin Mountain.
The Pumpkin Mountain lighting will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
Pumpkinfest will conclude on Sunday, October 10th at 4 p.m.
