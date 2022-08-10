Four years into its partnership with the East Hills Shopping Center, the Evans United Shows Carnival remains a big hit.
Returning for a five-day stint starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, it's looking to keep the tradition alive and well.
"We see a lot of repeat customers here every year that are so glad that we come back to town again. So it's good to see people that we've grown up with and around, as well as the new folks and new generations of folks as well," said Ann Owsley, office manager for Evans United Shows.
The carnival will return to the parking lot of the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It will run until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Based in Plattsburg, Missouri, Evans United Shows has toured the greater Missouri and Kansas areas, setting up shop at malls, parks and parking lots. While it had been holding its events near the Riverfront, the carnival moved to the mall in 2019.
"We like having it right here at East Hills Mall because they're right in the center of everything and everybody can get to us a little bit easier. Every time we can come back to St. Joe is great ... This is like our hometown. Our family is real close to us in Plattsburg," Owsley said.
In business for more than 70 years, the carnival has grown and evolved.
"We're almost the size of what could be a state-fair size if we put everything up. Things have gotten newer, better like the lights have changed. We've gotten done some things that are more automated," Owsley said.
For its 2022 jaunt at the mall, Evans United will be bringing all of the carnival favorites that people have come to expect as well as some new rides.
"We've got quite a few of your standard things like the Ferris wheel, the merry-go-round, the fun ones that everybody likes, like the magic maze and the Tilt-A-Whirl. Anything from the kid rides up to the spectacular rides," Owsley said.
Having overcome a pandemic and the financial woes that came with it, the crew from Evans United Shows are excited to see some familiar faces.
"I think our normal world has changed here, of course ... but we're all ready to get out and congregate with other folks and see friends and have a good time," Owsley said.
Carnival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Individual ride coupons are $1.25 each, with discount coupons at 20 for $20 and 50 for $45. An unlimited ride wristband is $25. All ages are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.