As the summer months inch closer and dryer weather looms over the horizon, the American Red Cross and Elwood Fire Department look to make the Elwood, Kansas community prepared.
Shoba Brown, a volunteer for the Red Cross, talked about the plan for the day for volunteers to install free smoke alarms throughout the community.
"Today, we are here in Elwood to help make this community safer," Brown said. "We are partnering with the Elwood Fire Department and will be visiting about 20 homes, 20 plus homes, installing smoke alarms for them, making the houses safer."
Elwood Fire Chief Al Wood emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home, as well as the need to replace them after extended periods of time.
"They get old, they get wore out," Wood said. "Keep them new, the batteries fresh in them, keep them new. It's more protection for you and your family."
According to Angie Springs, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, the Red Cross is constantly looking for volunteers to assist their communities in a variety of ways.
"We have a great need for volunteers at any time, so whether it is someone to go out and install a smoke alarm for somebody or a volunteer to step up and respond to a single-family house fire," Springs said. "We need volunteers, and we encourage anyone who is interested in raising their hands in signing up for one of our many opportunities to visit redcross.org/volunteer today."
Springs also stated that there are plans to hold an event in St. Joseph on May 21 to install free smoke detectors throughout the city. Anyone interested should contact a volunteer of the Red Cross.
