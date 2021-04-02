Easter Bunny visits local nursing homes

The Easter Bunny made a few stops at local nursing homes Friday to spread joy ahead of Easter weekend.
Members of Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare stopped at the St. Joseph Living Center and Benedictine Living Community — St. Joseph on Friday dressed as the Easter Bunny to hand out candy and Easter eggs.
“Since it’s been a year since COVID has hit, a lot of the patients in the skilled-nursing facilities haven’t been able to have visitors, and we decided it would be a great opportunity to play the Easter Bunny to try to bring some joy to the nursing home residents,” said Leah Garcia, director of community relations with Freudenthal Home Based Healthcare.
Residents were happy to see the Easter Bunny. Many were smiling, hugging and taking pictures.
“It’s just so nice to get back to a little bit of normalcy and have some excitement for all of the residents after the hard year that we’ve had,” Stacy Ward, an activity coordinator at Benedictine Living Community, said.
Maleah Lankford, hospice marketing specialist with Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare, shared one of her favorite moments dressing as the Easter Bunny.
“I hopped around and they were all cheering and singing an Easter song ... which was really special because they have a lot of memory issues already,” Lankford said. “So when they were hopping around and they were so happy and cheerful and a lot of the staff have said ... that they haven’t seen the residents smile like this in a long time.”
Rosalie and Charles Shields, residents at Benedictine Living Community, were excited to visit with the Easter Bunny and for the upcoming holiday.
“It’s a good thing that we’re having Easter here, this facility with all her friends and everything. We all look forward to it,” Charles Shields said.
