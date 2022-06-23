A trio of dogs from Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph congregates around a man passing by the organization’s Barks N’ Brews event in 2020. The 2022 event will be held in the mall’s northwest parking lot starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
This Saturday, the East Hills Shopping Center will be going to the dogs.
Building on an event it launched in 2020, the mall at 3702 Frederick Ave., will host its second Barks & Brews event in its northwest parking lot.
“The goal of Barks & Brews is just to offer a laid-back, chill event for people to come (have fun),” said Lindsey Davis, general manager at the mall. “Of course, if you’re of age, enjoy a cold iced beverage that will be served and come listen to some good music with a few extra vendors.”
Centered around people bringing their dogs, having a beer and hanging out listening to the music of country artist Michael Shaun Brown, the shopping center said it’s the perfect event for summer.
“We just wanted to do it again and give folks around the St. Joe area something fun to come to in the summertime,” Davis said.
The event will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, with pet previews and a raffle from the Friends of the Animal Shelter until 2:30 p.m. There also will be a cash bar available, with proceeds benefitting the Freudenthal Center For Parkinson’s Disease and a variety of the area’s most popular food trucks.
“People will see there’s Adrian’s Tacos and then Big Daddy & Sons BBQ and Kona Ice. There will be people just driving by seeing them, saying ‘What’s going on?’ And pull up just because of that,” Davis said.
What they’ll be greeted with is a variety of dogs under the mall’s big tent, along with Brown’s catchy blend of rock and country.
“Our hope is that people can come enjoy great music. We have some food vendors here. But also, bring your furry friends, come hang out and mix and mingle,” Davis said.
The important thing, Davis said, is while the food and drink must be purchased, the event is free and open to everyone.
“With this being a free concert event, we definitely get good, good traction from it. It’s just something fun to offer the community,” she said.
