East Hills holds annual 'Spring Fest'

Families were in for an afternoon of fun at East Hills Shopping Center for the annual "Spring Fest."
The event, held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featured free bounce houses, a coloring station, half-price carousel rides and more.
East Hills General Manager Linsey Davis said the shopping center runs the entertainment event alongside its Easter Bunny photo station.
"Today we have our 'Spring Fest.' We like to do a Spring event every year in conjunction with the Easter Bunny; it just makes sense," Davis said. "So, in addition to the Easter Bunny behind me that we have a line for, we also have some bounce houses, a coloring station, half-price carousel rides, a bean bag toss; just some fun for the kiddos."
Parents still have one more day to take their kids to see the Easter Bunny at the mall. The rabbit will be stationed near the center of the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"Today is the only day for the 'Spring Fest' until 6 o'clock. The Easter Bunny will be back tomorrow, Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.," Davis said. "That's the last chance to see the Easter Bunny here at East Hills. It's free to see the Easter Bunny, and they have photo packages available for purchase.
"The photo packages are for $15 and up. There's some options for prints and digital options."
