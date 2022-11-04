GOWER, Mo — The East Buchanan Bulldogs booked their ticket to the Class 1 District 8 championship game Friday night after a rain-soaked shutout win over the Penney Hornets.
The Bulldogs set the tone immediately, forcing a pair of fumbles for two scoop-and-score touchdowns within four minutes of game clock to make the game 14-0.
East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter gave high praise to his team’s defense for its explosive start.
“Anytime you start the game against a good team, a team that has won the last four out of five, and caused two turnovers for touchdowns that quick in the first four minutes, I mean they set the tone for the whole game. They took the life out of the other team, and I was really proud of how they did that.”
A pair of punts from both teams brought the first quarter to a close, but East Buchanan running back Trevor Klein quickly ramped things up again by taking a direct snap for a 21-yard touchdown run, bringing the lead to 21-0.
Another Hornets punt allowed the Bulldogs’ offense to slowly force its way to midfield. Klein took the opportunity to drill in another massive touchdown run, this one for 51 yards, for a 28-0 halftime score.
The Hornets continued to flounder on both sides of the ball going into the second half, with the offense struggling to gain any meaningful yardage.
As Penney attempted a punt, East Buchanan managed to block it for a scoop-and-score touchdown. However, a block-in-the-back penalty instead put the Bulldogs at Penney’s goal line. East Buchanan’s Nick Klein picked up the touchdown for the team, but the extra point attempt was blocked, resulting in a 34-0 third quarter.
The Bulldogs continued to stomp out the Hornets for the remainder of the game, with Hayden Smith plowing through for the final touchdown of the game to make it 40-0.
Ritter praised his team’s performance after the game’s conclusion.
“I thought we came out and survived the elements,” he said. “The rain, the wind, the grass condition, the field, which was actually pretty good, but all the factors combined I thought our kids came out and were ready to go, they were prepared, and that’s what you like to see.”
East Buchanan’s win sets up a highly anticipated showdown against rival-Mid Buchanan in the Class 1 District 8 championship next Friday.
