East Buchanan Bulldogs advance after shutting out Hornets

The East Buchanan Bulldogs close out the final minutes of Friday’s shutout against the Penney Hornets in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 8 tournament Friday in Gower.

GOWER, Mo — The East Buchanan Bulldogs booked their ticket to the Class 1 District 8 championship game Friday night after a rain-soaked shutout win over the Penney Hornets.

The Bulldogs set the tone immediately, forcing a pair of fumbles for two scoop-and-score touchdowns within four minutes of game clock to make the game 14-0.

