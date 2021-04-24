Drug take-back event sees high return

A drug take-back event on Saturday saw a big early return, totaling 914 lbs. at the end of the day.
This is a collaboration between the Buchanan County Sheriff's office and Drug Strike Force, St. Joseph Youth Alliance, Drug Enforcement Agency, and the St. Joseph Police Department. It is held twice a year, in April and October typically.
Sharps, inhalers and any legal and prescription medications are accepted. Sgt. Roy Hoskins, a crime prevention officer with the St. Joseph Police Department, said the event kept officers busy.
“Real early returns are looking like it’s gonna be a higher intake this year. It goes up and down from year to year. It runs anywhere from 600 to 1,000 lbs. normally. It’s usually a pretty good intake," he said.
The law enforcement center has a drug take-back mailbox that people can use year-round. It is small so they ask people to keep quantities small until drug take-back events or contact the Drug Strike Force.
