This weekend is about more than Easter, it also marks the return of the Downtown Instagram Scavenger Hunt after a one-year hiatus.
Participants take pictures as they complete tasks like reading a sign or eating something. They gain points for posting the pictures on Instagram with specific hashtags.
Downtown resident Aaron Grant and three friends participated in the hunt a few years ago. It's a good way to interact with business owners, he said.
“Yeah it’s a super fun way to get out of the house," he said. "We really like the fact that it’s fun to explore downtown. I mean we all, the four of us, live down here and, like, we get to know a lot of the store owners.”
The hunt, hosted by the Manic Snail Store, ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced Wednesday.
