For November, a monthly Downtown celebration will be putting those in need first.
• • •
Under the theme “Thanks for GIVING,” First Saturdays will have local businesses collecting donations of food, coats and hygiene products.
“Some of our volunteers Downtown thought it would be great before we get into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to remember that giving back is so important,” said Dana Massin, owner of Manic Snail.
The drive will be going all day on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 8 a.m. in Downtown St. Joseph.
Included in the fundraising efforts is the card and gift shop Manic Snail, 124 S. Eighth St., which will be looking to fill up its storefront window displays with coats for the winter.
“The coats will be given to United Way who has the connection to disperse them wherever they’re needed most, to one of their partner agencies or beyond if they have identified a need,” Massin said.
In order to do that, it’s starting its coat drive early, accepting clean coats from Nov. 3 through 5. Similarly, the plant shop The Unique Unicorn, 618 Francis St., will be collecting donations from Nov. 3 through 5 for the Friends of the Animal Shelter. For their donation, it will be rewarding people with a 2-inch plant.
Other businesses accepting items for donations: Trinklett Photography, 1019 Frederick Ave., who will be collecting one brand new, unwrapped toy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offering one family portrait taken indoors in front of a neutral backdrop as a thanks. Oracle’s Eye, 714 Felix St., the tattoo, piercing and art gallery will be collecting hygiene and clothing items for men and women for the YWCA. For every $20 worth of items a person brings in, they’ll be entered to win a tattoo or piercing gift certificate.
There will also be businesses accepting cash and supply donations, such as Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank; Downtown Frames, 118 N. Seventh St., helping those in need; and Felix Street Gourmet, 722 Felix St., donating a portion of its day’s sales to the United Way and offering a QR to donate.
While the day still will be a time of community, entertainment and celebrating local businesses, Massin said it’s also a chance to reflect and make sure others are taken care of.
“We see a lot of our neighbors and community members, we see people who need services walking down the street. And sometimes that means warm clothing. Sometimes that means a meal. So it’s important to recognize that those in need are also part of our community and to make sure that we take care of them and each other,” she said.
For a full list of participating locations, visit downtownstjoemo.com/event/thanks-for-giving-on-nov-first-saturday.
