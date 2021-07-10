Not even Friday night's storm could prevent St. Joseph Disc Golf Club from hosting the St. Joseph Parkway Throwdown on Saturday at Bartlett PArk.
Members kicked off the event with an early start at 9 a.m.
It felt good to play in a competitive setting, club member Dalton Humphreys said.
Humphreys said he was looking for significant improvement after throwing flu-four on the front-nine last year.
"I'm hoping just to stay under par this year," he said. "I've been progressing that way, I've been five-under the last couple rounds that I've been practicing out here, so I'm hoping that I can carry that over into the tournament."
It was exciting to see a few more participating than last year because it was a sign of the sport's growth, Humphreys said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.