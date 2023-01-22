Dance Arts Center holds dance showcase at Missouri Theater

Several Dance Arts Center students dance while dressed as mimes during the organization’s showcase at the Missouri Theater on Sunday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

The Dance Arts Center held its annual dance showcase Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Missouri Theater, featuring over 70 distinct solo, group and duet performances.

According to Kealey Mathieson, an instructor at the Dance Arts Center, Sunday’s performance marks the start of the organization’s competition season.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.