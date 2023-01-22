Dance Arts Center holds dance showcase at Missouri Theater

The Dance Arts Center held its annual dance showcase Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Missouri Theater, featuring over 70 distinct solo, group and duet performances.
According to Kealey Mathieson, an instructor at the Dance Arts Center, Sunday’s performance marks the start of the organization’s competition season.
“Today, we are kicking off our competition season for the Dance Arts Center for our competition team,” she said. “So, a way we get prepared for our competition season is we do a big showcase of all of our solos, groups and duets, and perform for family and just get used to performing on a stage and everything else.”
Dance Arts Center student Lyric Williams-McGuire further noted that the upcoming competitions will occur about once per month, spanning several days each.
“We have three dance competitions, and then we have an optional one in March, and so we have one about every month, I guess it would be,” Williams-McGuire said. “And it’s a whole weekend of all of us dancing.”
The first stop will be at the Groove Dance Competition from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, where the group will compete in a multitude of dance styles.
“We do all styles. We do jazz, contemporary, tap, hip-hop, musical theater,” Mathieson said. “We have 77 dances this year that we’re taking to competition, so we do all different styles.”
The remaining parts of the Dance Arts Center’s schedule are the DMA Title & Dance Competition from March 10 to March 12, Inferno Dance Competition from March 24 to March 26, A Chance to Dance at The Missouri Theater on April 1, Symposium Dance Competition from April 14 to April 16, and a DAC recital at The Missouri Theater from June 9 to June 10.
According to the Dance Arts Center, the group’s students have rehearsed tonight’s showcase since July 2022. While the students work with a competitive spirit, Williams-McGuire and Mathieson noted that for them, it’s about having fun and being a family.
“It’s a good group of people altogether. We have a lot of fun together,” Williams-McGuire said.
“I think that our kids, our competition team, and I can only speak for our team because I’ve never worked anywhere else, but our kids are in it for fun, and they really are a big family,” Mathieson said. “And win or lose they’re just happy to be there and travel together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.