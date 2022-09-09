Downtown St. Joseph hosted hundreds of residents on Friday, some celebrating the first night of the St. Joseph Pride Festival and others coming together to raise money for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
The St. Joseph Pride Festival started the night with an opening ceremony just after 6 p.m. Since the festival has been delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents were excited to celebrate.
Amy Stanton, president of St. Joseph Pride, said there is one central goal in mind for this event.
“The message that we are trying to convey is to be connected to each other and to treat each other with respect and dignity,” Stanton said. “We are no different than anybody else and are for equality for all.”
Mika Malone, one of the board members of St. Joseph Pride, agrees with Stanton.
“I hope that we can reach at least one person out there struggling ... we want them to love themselves who they are,” Malone said.
Some of the organizations that had booths included the St. Joseph Public Library, the YWCA and Northwest Health Services, along with many more. Stanton and Malone agree that having multiple vendors is a success, saying it’s the most the event has ever seen.
The festival will continue into Saturday, beginning with a parade at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at the First Christian Church and will end at Coleman Hawkins Park.
Along with the pride festival, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s “Ignite” Annual Fundraiser took place on the organization’s Downtown parking garage rooftop at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event go to Mosaic’s patient assistance fund, the foundation’s educational programs and a new health care workforce development scholarship.
The event featured a live and silent auction, regional caterers and live music from the group KC Flow.
Julie Gaddie, the president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said that the event is a great way to bring the community together.
“It is a great night for our community to come together and support our caregivers as well as our community,” Gaddie said.
