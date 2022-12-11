Cotillion for Achievement announces Class of 2023

The members of the Cotillion for Achievement Class of 2023 pose for a group photo on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Cotillion for Achievement has announced its finalists for its Class of 2023 alongside its annual reception.

To be accepted into the Cotillion for Achievement as a scholarship finalist, each of the 16 high-school seniors filled out an application with their counselors and wrote an essay on their successes and how being a part of the organization would benefit them. The organization's judges take students' grade-point averages and community service work into account as well.

