Cotillion for Achievement announces Class of 2023

The Cotillion for Achievement has announced its finalists for its Class of 2023 alongside its annual reception.
To be accepted into the Cotillion for Achievement as a scholarship finalist, each of the 16 high-school seniors filled out an application with their counselors and wrote an essay on their successes and how being a part of the organization would benefit them. The organization's judges take students' grade-point averages and community service work into account as well.
This year's list of finalists includes Peachey Benz from Benton High School, Hailey Boss, Ava Gaddie, Emilia Rodriguez Savage, Hannah Watson, Matthew Byrd, Noah Damery, William Hausman and Adam Klassen from Central High School, Molly Kretzer, Brooklyn Lorenz, Errin Lotspeich and Conner Zeit from Lafayette High School, Jordan Jensen, from St. Joseph Christian School, Samuel Perry, from East Buchanan High School, and Luke Sarsany, from Savannah High School.
The organization celebrated the young men and women with an hour-long ceremony, open to family members, which featured multiple speakers and a selection of refreshments.
Vikki Krouch, a founding member and former president of Cotillion for Achievement, stated that the celebration marks the group's first step towards the Adventures Program.
“This is the beginning, this is when the young people are announced to the public, along with their families, and we honor them with this reception. And, of course, after Christmas, we start with the Adventures Program.”
Joan Hickman, a former president and advisor of Cotillion for Achievement, elaborated on the concept of the Adventures Program.
“The Adventures Program is a series of seminars with three different dates, but we put in 18 hours of instruction, very interactive instruction, very hands-on, that helps them develop their literature and professional development skills. Of course, there's a scholarship attached to each one.”
One male and woman female student will receive a $2,000 scholarship after competing further through the Adventures Program. The remaining 14 finalists will all receive $1,000.
Jordan Jensen, a Cotillion for Achievement finalist from St. Joseph Christian School, noted the importance of assisting the community with volunteer work to become accepted.
“You do have to do quite a bit of community service to stand out amongst a lot of people. I personally had about 100+ because I work with my stepdad, and we do a lot of community service in the area. We work with the InterServ to get food to the homeless, things like that. It's difficult work, but it needs to be done; gotta help the community out.”
