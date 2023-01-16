Cotillion for Achievement finalists undergo etiquette training

Cotillion for Achievement finalists practice proper dining etiquette alongside an adviser at a gathering on Monday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

The ins and outs of proper dining etiquette were on the table for discussion Monday for a group of teens in St. Joseph.

Cotillion for Achievement’s Class of 2023 finalists sat down to learn about everything from the placement of silverware to the appropriate way to eat the most complex of meals. The finalists were given a roughly 40-minute presentation on etiquette then were treated to a three-course meal as practice and wrote a thank you letter to the "host."

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

