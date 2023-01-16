The ins and outs of proper dining etiquette were on the table for discussion Monday for a group of teens in St. Joseph.
Cotillion for Achievement’s Class of 2023 finalists sat down to learn about everything from the placement of silverware to the appropriate way to eat the most complex of meals. The finalists were given a roughly 40-minute presentation on etiquette then were treated to a three-course meal as practice and wrote a thank you letter to the "host."
Vikki Crouch, a founding member and former president of Cotillion for Achievement, said the objective was to teach the young people the proper mannerisms for formal gatherings so they can project their best selves to interested parties down the road.
“Today’s seminar has to do with professional development and that includes social graces, certainly, in addition to etiquette," she said. "So the social graces have to do with how we interact with one another, whether it's in a social level or a business level, or even an economic or educational level, so we need to interact in a way that projects our best self.”
Crouch said through a series of educational meetings the cotillion process aims to give teens tools that will help them succeed in the professional situations they will be facing in coming years.
“It’s just important. Some interviews are done over a meal and the finalists will be observed as to how they handle themselves in that meal, so we don’t go in and order a club sandwich when we’re having a job interview. It would simply be too hard to eat. This is to teach them the appropriate thing to do so they can focus out instead of worrying about which fork they use or how they handle themselves.”
In the organization’s eyes, the event serves as a way to educate the younger generation on skills that are slowly being lost over time.
“People skills are important. They’re one of the biggest measurements for success, so they involve social graces and etiquette," Crouch said. 'That’s why we teach these finalists those two things.”
