As Pumpkin Fest continues to celebrate 25 strong years within the St. Joseph community, attendees and participants had the chance to take home some prizes Saturday morning, as the festival held its annual costume contest and parade.
While the pumpkin fest fairgrounds were filled with costumes of all walks of life aiming for the prizes at stake, those in attendance couldn’t help but have a good time just by getting out. Cindy Daffron, an event organizer for pumpkin fest, said the costume contest is a great way to bring families together.
“The families really like the idea that they can be out as a family and come together,” Daffron said. “They get to dress up and have a great time while potentially winning some nice little prizes.”
This years prizes included that of a $100 hy-vee gift card, La mesa gift cards, and numerous other prizes donated from local businesses around St. Joseph.
“We have great partnerships with the businesses here in St. Joseph, and that helps make all of this possible,” Daffron said.
Along with the costume contest, Daffron said the ability to get out and come together as a community is what makes the pumpkin fest such an exciting time.
“There's a family tradition here,” Daffron said. “I think the other tradition is families come back to St. Joseph and stay with their parents and bring their grandchildren. Sometimes there’s those 3 generations coming to do something here in town.”
Pumpkin fest festivities will continue into Sunday, Oct. 10. Featuring more live entertainment, family fun rides, and plenty of food trucks and vendors to keep attendees entertained.
The event is free and open to the public.
