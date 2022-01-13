A Colorado organization is turning live music into mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
The nonprofit organization Break The Silence was started in rural Colorado to provide resources to people who needed them. With a show at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, it’s hoping to keep that movement going.
“To provide those resources, it means a lot just to know you’re not struggling alone,” said Kelly Paris, founder and executive director of Break The Silence. “What we try to do out here is to connect people with resources that are available. I find as you get farther out into the rural areas, the resources that are available become less and less.”
The group will host a fundraiser show with hard rock and metal bands like Thousand Years Wide, Amenazar, The Devil & The Southern Fellowship and I, The Storm, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the venue at 1918 Frederick Ave.
Started in 2017, Break The Silence teamed with Paris’ event-planning business, Music Is Life, to throw concerts that would bring out big crowds, as well as raise money for mental health awareness.
“Music saved my life multiple times and I feel like it has the power to do that for a lot of people. I feel like we can offer a community event where people can go out and feel comfortable and do something they love,” she said.
When Paris started booking acts, she discovered Thousand Years Wide, a local, award-winning hard rock band and invited the group to come up to perform. That turned into a fruitful relationship that led her to book a stop in St. Joseph.
“These guys have always been huge supporters of ours and we’re super excited to be out in their area, raising awareness for our cause and just trying to let people know they’re not alone,” she said.
To use the concert as a springboard to start conversations about mental health, as well as help others through Break The Silence’s connections, is a privilege Paris said she’s grateful for having.
“To have the ability to use this as a platform to reach people who might feel uncomfortable speaking out about, we feel super blessed,” she said.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
