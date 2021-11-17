The Friends of the Animal Shelter group is hosting a concert on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Eagles Lodge, 2004 N. Belt Highway.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7. Admission is $5.
The Kansas City-based 1960s-1970s rock band, the Instamatics, will be performing. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.
All money from admissions, shirt sales and the raffle will go to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
