Community wide paper shredding event shows importance of security

Having important documents and papers lying around can be dangerous to sensitive information.
A community-wide paper shredding event on Saturday morning showed a lot of people were in need of the service. Lorrie Ramseier, the Team Leader for Ramseier Realty Group with Keller Williams, said this is their second year holding the event and they expect to pull in a second shredding truck.
"We have an annual shred event so everyone can keep their sensitive documents taxes and things like that and we will shred it here on site. We use a local shredding company, MCM, they do a great job," she said.
Glenn Pataky, the President of MCM Inc., said their paper shredding reaches surrounding states for many different businesses and individuals. He said people may not realize the importance of properly disposing of important documents until it's too late.
"We had somebody recently in the company did a direct deposit with their phone and got rid of the check. Somebody got ahold of the check out of the trash and took it to cash," he said. "I think that was a lightbulb going off that any kind of documents that have your name, social security, dates of birth, bank records, hospital records, anything like that. I never throw them in the trash."
The event on Saturday was held at St. Joseph Christian School from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.