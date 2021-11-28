Sunday afternoon was filled with remembrance as community citizens, activists and leaders came together to remember the life of Lloyd Warner, an African American teenager who was beaten and lynched in St. Joseph in 1933.
Many came to the remembrance event at the St. Francis Baptist Temple in St. Joseph. Community leaders and members of the Equal Justice Initiative dedicated that special jars of soil, which were harvested in July, be set to rest in three museums, including the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, and the Black Archives in Kansas City.
Sara Parks, director of events for the St. Joseph Museums, said the event was something she and over 15 others had been working on for months.
“We’ve been trying to shed light on this to show people where we started as a community and those things that we’re not proud of,” Parks said. “Many others and myself think it’s so vitally important, especially in a day and age where we’re still seeing those same issues pop up, of riots and the judicial system not being completely fair or accurate.”
While Parks and others had their own connection with Warner’s case, Reverend W.A. Hedge had a special connection of his own — his uncle was with Lloyd Warren the night an angry mob took his life.
“My uncle was with him that very night,” Hedge said. “Just think, a citizen of the United States of America, of St. Joseph, Missouri, still should have the right (to a trial), whether innocent or guilty. He still should have had the right to a fair, impartial trial.”
While Warner was buried unceremoniously in an unmarked grave in 1933, organizers and community leaders feel having the chance to revisit dark history allows for others to grow and learn how to build towards a better future.
“The one positive thing is that people are willing to not to shut the door on history; rather, they’re willing to say that these are the events that took place in our community," Hedge said. "And we want to make sure they never happen like that again.”
