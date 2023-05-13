Community members help clean King Hill Cemetery

Jerre and Michael Robertson volunteered at the King Hill Cemetery cleanup event. 

 Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW

Volunteers from across the St. Joseph community came out to help clean King Hill Cemetery on Saturday.

The goal of the event was not only to make the cemetery look nicer, but to uncover lost graves and preserve history.

