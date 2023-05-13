Community members help clean King Hill Cemetery

Volunteers from across the St. Joseph community came out to help clean King Hill Cemetery on Saturday.
The goal of the event was not only to make the cemetery look nicer, but to uncover lost graves and preserve history.
Volunteer Jerre Robertson explained why it is important for community members to come out and help with events like this.
“If we don’t step forward as a community to preserve and restore things like this, then it’s just all going to be lost to the ages,” Robertson said.
The event was organized by the King Hill Cemetery Preservation Corps and this is their third spring cleanup.
Michael Robertson, another volunteer, shares a special connection to the cemetery, as many of his relatives are buried there. Robertson expressed enthusiasm about the community members coming out to support the cemetery and their own buried relatives.
“The community’s really stepping forward, coming out,” Robertson said. “This is the third one and they’re coming out to support us and there’s a lot of people here that actually have relatives buried in the cemetery, so it’s nice to see people taking ownership of their cemetery for their relatives.”
New graves were uncovered as the volunteers cut through overgrown brush, and the King Hill Cemetery Preservation Corps hopes to find all of the lost gravestones throughout the cemetery.
The King Hill Cemetery Preservation Corps is always looking for new volunteers. If residents are interested, they can reach out to Michael Robertson at sarmichael2009@gmail.com.
