St. Joseph residents are already working on plans for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration.

 Courtesy | Black Archives Museum

After being awarded a $35,000 federal grant for a Juneteenth celebration, members of the Black Archives Committee have already started making arrangements for the big event set for June 2023.

“It's going to be the biggest it has ever been in our town,” said LaTonya Williams, executive director of the Bartlett Center. “It is going to be a four-day extravaganza with each day bringing something different to the community. People aren’t going to want to miss out on it.”

