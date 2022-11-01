After being awarded a $35,000 federal grant for a Juneteenth celebration, members of the Black Archives Committee have already started making arrangements for the big event set for June 2023.
“It's going to be the biggest it has ever been in our town,” said LaTonya Williams, executive director of the Bartlett Center. “It is going to be a four-day extravaganza with each day bringing something different to the community. People aren’t going to want to miss out on it.”
Juneteenth is the oldest known holiday that commemorates the freedom of slaves in the United States. It was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 but has been observed and celebrated for decades.
With more money available this year, St. Joseph event organizers are hoping to make this a well-known celebration in the area.
“Every year our budget for Juneteenth was normally around $2,000, so to receive a grant this big — it's a game changer,” Williams said. “One aspect that has never happened in the past is that there will be a Juneteenth event that’s at the Midtown, Downtown and on the grounds of the museum just because we want it as big as we’re able to make it and we want everyone to come.”
Most importantly, members of the Black Archives Committee want to remind people that this event isn’t exclusive to just one group of people.
“We would love to see everybody and anybody involved in the planning of this,” Williams said. “A lot of people think it’s only a Black holiday, and it’s far from that. It is everybody’s holiday and we need a lot of help in the planning and execution of it.”
The event will start Thursday, June 15, and will conclude on Sunday, June 18.
The first day of the celebration will hold an opening gala and fancy dinner at the Bartlett Center, featuring an oratorial contest.
Friday night will be youth night, where boys and girls will be able to participate in a pageant, although details are still being arranged.
Saturday will be the biggest day of the celebration with all-day festivities. There will be a parade, which is normally a few blocks, but the route will be tripled. There will also be an art show, fashion show, vendors and many other activities.
Sunday will bring the four-day event to a close with a morning picnic and other services for families to enjoy.
