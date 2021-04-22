Thursday was the 51st annual Earth Day with a theme of “Restore Our Earth.”
Conservations and celebrations were held worldwide and also around the community to mark the day.
President Joe Biden joined and led the Leader's Summit on Climate. The virtual event was aimed at ways to reduce global emissions, utilize more natural-based solutions and prove how making climate changes can benefit businesses and livelihoods.
This year Missouri Western State University partnered with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the first “No MOre Trash Bash” in St. Joseph.
“I've been personally noticing all the litter along the highway and so I started to do a little research,” Kim Sigrist, executive director of the Missouri Western State University Center for Service, said. “I found that this month is actually satisfied by MoDOT, and with it also being Earth Day it kind of played together.”
Trash was collected along Interstate 29, in front of the college campus, near Mitchell Road and on Riverside near Highway 36.
We put out a call to our organizations and were able to get multiple groups together," Sigrist said. "Hopefully we'll bring awareness to our students around litter that they'll carry on with them whether it is on campus or after they leave."
Others chose to mark the day by adding something to the earth. Planting a garden or tree can add oxygen to the environment and promote better heath in the long run.
"We held a 'plant bar' where people could come to the greenhouse pick your own pot and plant," said Michelle Leimbach, owner of Butchart's Flowers & Greenhouse. "I wanted to honor Earth Day, and this was a good match."
Adding plants around the house and yard increases oxygen and improves air quality. There are social-distancing activities such as bike rides, reading about pollinators and turning off lights that can be done near or at home.
Another way to participate is to reduce the use of plastic. The National Resource Department Center reports that 300 million tons of plastic is produced each year worldwide, half of which is used for single-use items.
Plastic can be reduced by utilizing refillable water bottles and reusable grocery bags from shopping. Shopping for local produce is also a way to promote a more green environment by decreasing food miles. This reduces greenhouse emissions put into the atmosphere by travel.
On Saturday, the Remington Nature Center will be holding a series of presentations by local environmentalists on protecting wildlife and caring for nature from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People also are welcome to attend the "Show Me Your Roots" event at Hyde Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be a native tree planting put on by the parks department.
