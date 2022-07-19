Two Navy representatives came to honor Laural Paulette Thompson on her 80th birthday Tuesday. Andrew Reynolds, petty officer second class and a recruiter in St. Joseph, left, presented a plaque thanking her for her years of service in the Navy.
Friends, family and neighbors surprised Laural Paulette Thompson with a celebration in her front yard Tuesday. The St. Joseph MayorJohnJosendaleas well as two Navy representatives also came to honorher with two awards.
A St. Joseph resident celebrated her 80th birthday Tuesday with some special recognition.
Friends, family and neighbors surprised Laural Paulette Thompson with a celebration in her front yard. St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale as well as two Navy representatives also came to honor her.
Thompson served in the Navy from 1962 to 1965 and later worked at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, for 20 years.
She laughed as she said she had no idea about this birthday celebration.
“I didn't know anything about it,” Laural Thompson said. “It’s a little surprising, I didn’t even know my kids were coming down here.”
Laural’s neighbor Dean Thompson, who is not related to her, planned the surprise celebration.
“I knew she was turning 80, I wanted to do something nice for her not just to recognize that she's kind of old but to recognize what she did for America,” Dean Thompson said. “She spent those years in active duty as a Navy WAVE and then turned around and dedicated her life working in a VA nursing home for the rest of her career because she has the love for it.”
He said he was excited to see others come out to recognize his neighbor on her special day.
“The mayor gave her a proclamation and the Navy recruiting office, their commander came in and made sure that a chief of the women's side of the house was here to help present a plaque that was given to her and recognized her service,” Dean Thompson said.
Andrew Reynolds, petty officer second class and a recruiter in St. Joseph, said it was a great opportunity to show the Navy’s appreciation for Laural.
“I was given a call and asked to spread some love for this sweet lady, Reynolds said. “We presented a plaque from our command basically thanking her for her years of service in the Navy. She truly is a tremendous lady and really embodies the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment.”
Laural Thompson said this birthday is different than any other.
“It means everything,” she said. “In Iowa, I was awarded a Quilt of Valor and I'm going to put my stuff with it.”
Dean Thompson described his neighbor as “Navy hardcore.”
“The love that she has for the Navy is just real,” he said. “If you walk in her home, every room including her bathroom has Navy stuff in it everywhere.”
The celebration couldn’t have gone any better in Dean Thompson’s eyes.
“To take the time and the love that the sailors and the mayor gave her, you know that just doesn’t happen,” he said. “What town can you go to besides St. Joseph, Missouri, and make a couple of calls and have a team of love report to a house?”
