A retired Army colonel said he's counseled the grandchildren of his friends about joining the service, but his Memorial Day message remains the same, even if the holiday has changed.

Retired Col. James Beesley told the dozens huddled inside the Joyce Ray Patterson Activity Center that it's a simple message.

"Memorial Day is the day for us to pause and remember those people who sacrificed their lives so we could continue on with our lives," Beesley said. "Memorial Day recognizes those people who gave their lives in whatever manner that they they pass from this earth, and we recognize them."

Beesly moved back to St. Joseph about four years ago. He teaches at Central High School. His wife recently retired as a JROTC instructor at Lafayette High School.

In a sometimes emotional speech, Beesly said he remembers friends lost in the Korean and Gulf wars. Some of his family members survived World War II.

His son's team leader died in Afghanistan. In many ways, Beesly's story embodies the holiday those in attendance gathered to celebrate Monday.

"There's a lot of emotion involved. And I'm so very fortunate to have survived the conflicts that I've been in. When other people weren't as fortunate," Beesly said. "Sometimes they're just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Monday's holiday, confirmed by proclamation from St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray at the ceremony, hasn't always been known as Memorial Day.

As Beesly told the crowd, his grandmother, born in the 19th century, still calls it "decoration day."

"It was a time to remember those people who had been in the Civil War," Beesly said. "So for her it was much more immediate that someone who's just reading about it."

Tragically, today's generations haven't had a time without conflict, Beesly said, leaving a lot of soldiers to keep in hearts and minds.

"I'm literally teaching the grandchildren of people I went to high school with, it's amazing," Beesly said. "It's a lot of fun to be able to connect with those children and my friends."