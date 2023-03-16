March Madness comes to St. Joseph next week with the NCAA Women's Division II Elite Eight.
Tournament games will be held at Civic Arena Monday and Wednesday. It's the first time since 2011 that St. Joseph has hosted an NCAA event.
Teams are scheduled to start arriving Saturday, with Sunday serving as a practice day. Although no local teams are playing in this round of the championship, Brett Esely, director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, believes the recent upgrades to Civic Arena will make the city more competitive to host future events.
"Any institution, meaning Missouri Western, that's a Division II school, in partnership with a sports commission or a sports authority or a city, has the opportunity to submit a bid," Esely said. "Now realistically, not very many do because you've got to have infrastructure, you've got to have a good venue to play in. You've got to have hotel rooms for the teams to stay. And I always preach, all the time, our location sells itself."
A new scoreboard, seats and light fixtures will be on display for the games for fans to enjoy. While none of the teams playing will have been in Civic Arena before, Esely believes the improvements will elevate the energy.
"It's all about game production and game environment now. That's not mandatory for basketball, but it really is that level of play," Esely said. "Between graphics, between video, between lights out at starting lineups and spotlights on the players, those are things to maintain competitiveness for us to be able to host these events."
Esely praised the city and voters for helping make the changes happen and getting the Civic Arena up to standard.
While the upgrades will help draw more sporting events to the arena, the venue also is more attractive for a variety of opportunities.
"Our venue is the perfect size, perfect environment for sports at this level, for college sports, high school sports and just other events that don't need 10,000 seats," Esely said. "I mean, 3,200 seats is a perfect size for events of this nature."
Games tip off at noon on Monday for the first session, with a second session starting at 6 p.m. Both sessions include two games each. The winners of the games on Monday advance to the semifinals at 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tickets are available at NCAAtickets.com, by calling the arena box office at 816-271-4717 or in person at the box office an hour before each session.
