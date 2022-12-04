Civic Arena hosts weekend gun show

The Civic Arena held a gun show over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The event featured a variety of vendors selling firearms, attachments, knives, ammunition, food, candles and other assortments.
Saad Aqil, a knife and blade vendor at the event, spoke about the many options his business, Titan International Knives, provides customers.
"We manufacture basically high carbon Damascus steel blades, so it's a mix of 1095, 4340 steel," he said. "And then, some of these other ones that you'll see on the table are re-purposed steels, used-saw blades, real steel, sorry I'm holding this big one. We're located right where Wisconsin meets Illinois, so Lakewood, Illinois."
Aqil also stated that his company is able to manufacture custom pieces upon a customer's request.
John Stieh, the owner of Hometown Trinity Heroes, spoke about his product selection, which ranged from rifle attachments, armor plating and tactical gear to beef jerky and coffee.
"We've got optics, they're great optics, great price points and body armor, great price points in comparison to a lot of your other competitors, a lot of your other companies," he said. "They're made with quality components, so, like, a lot of your optics are made of German glass. They go through all of the tests and hold up to it ... Gunbarrel coffee, if you like coffee, you'll like Gunbarrel coffee. It's very smooth."
Michael Kerns, a representative of Osprey Global, noted his selection of optics and other firearm attachments.
"We do anything from rifle optics, AR optics. We do pistol sights, lasers, binoculars, spotting scopes," Kerns stated. "Pretty much anything to accessorize ARs, pistols, hunting scopes, anything to make your life easier where accuracy is concerned."
