Civic Arena hosts weekend gun show

Several shoppers brows the blade selections of Titan International Knives at the Civic Arena gun show on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Civic Arena held a gun show over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event featured a variety of vendors selling firearms, attachments, knives, ammunition, food, candles and other assortments.

