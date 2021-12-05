St. Joseph wrapped up it’s year of gun and knife shows Sunday afternoon at the Civic Arena, and on goers got their last chance to scoop up specialty items such as vintage firearms, ammunition and specialty knives.
Vance Lasela, Owner of The Flower Shop & Trading Post in Canton Missouri, said gun shows like this are an important event to network at, as well as help with the rotation of inventory.
“We really use events like this to kind of circulate out,” Lasela said. “When we are a little slow at our business, shows like this allow us to go ahead and cycle those particular firearms out, make our money back and buy something that maybe someone else would like.”
While guns and knives were the specialty of the event, Vendors from across multiple avenues got the chance to show a new client base what sets them apart from a large retail store.
Joanna Lohnes, owner of Black Lantern Outdoors LLC in Bethany Missouri, said showcasing an honest work ethic and treating everyone with respect can take a small vendor a long way.
“Shows like this really help gain a small business like us some more exposure,” Lohnes said. “It gives us the chance to show people that we don’t price gouge, and that we take pride in what we do during times where things are hard to find.”
With another year of gun and knife shows under St. Joseph’s belt, the next chance for on-goers to get a peek at new inventory, will be during one of next year's showcases. The next show is set to take place sometime in February, as the Civic Arena will start a fresh slate of gun and knife shows in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.