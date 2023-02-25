Civic Arena Gun Show features more than just weaponry

The Civic Arena is hosting the St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show throughout the weekend, featuring dozens of booths for arms, attachments and miscellaneous items.
Still, while weaponry serves as the main attraction for customers, the show also features a variety of crafts, food and memorabilia for sale.
One craftsman, Thomas Finley-Smith, stated that his 3D-printed products are a must-see for anyone stopping by.
"I do custom, low-profile lightweight kydex wallets, and I also do laser engraved kydex key chains, and I've started doing 3d items such as self-defense and dragons," he said.
From his inventory, Finley-Smith's dragons are his most recent and most complex creations, selling at prices ranging from $5 to $40. The dragons come in an array of colors, some of which even glow in the dark.
"What I do (to make the dragons) is I pick the dragon that I want to make, and then I choose which colors I want to use, and then I load that filament into my printer and hit go."
Beyond Finley-Smith's booth, other merchants advertise freeze-dried skittles, military memorabilia, custom t-shirts and candles.
Saturday shoppers can still stop by the Civic Arena until 5 p.m. to browse, with Sunday hours open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The admission price sits at a base of $13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.