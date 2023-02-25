Civic Arena Gun Show features more than just weaponry

Local craftsman Thomas Finley-Smith completes a sales transaction for one of his many 3D printed products at Saturday's Gun Show at the Civic Arena.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Civic Arena is hosting the St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show throughout the weekend, featuring dozens of booths for arms, attachments and miscellaneous items.

Still, while weaponry serves as the main attraction for customers, the show also features a variety of crafts, food and memorabilia for sale.

