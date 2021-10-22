A new partnership between the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department and GGLeagues is bringing an esports program to the area.
In a press release from the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department, the department is working with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, to offer a safe alternative to in-person gatherings while providing an environment for individuals who may not be able to play traditional sports.
In the winter 2022 season, leagues will run from January through March. Games include Rocket League, Madden21, Super Smash Bros., Fortnite and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
There will be three age groups: youth division ages 8-12, teen division ages 13-18, adult division ages 18 and older.
The season will start the week of Jan. 24, with game times varied.
Players will play from their homes by purchasing a GGLeagues winter esports pass for $40 and can compete in as many games as they want.
Registration will begin on Oct. 25 and ends on Jan. 17. Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/StJoeEsports.
The winner of the region will receive a GGLeagues champion shirt and medal.
To play, participants must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game they are registering to play and have the ability to play live.
GGLeagues will monitor all games to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment.
There will also be offering educational and free gaming events through 2022.
There is more information at https://www.ggleagues.com/parents.
