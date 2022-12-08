Wyatt Park Christian Church is putting on its 31st annual Christmas Tableau this weekend.
The living nativity storywill be told through 10 scenes in a drive-thru format from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, outside the church at 2623 Mitchell Ave. Cars should enter at the intersection of 27th and Penn streets and visitors can get a narration of the scenes on their phones.
Members of the church have been volunteering to help keep the story going in different capacities throughout the year. Tonya Ball and her family have played characters in the story as well as taken more behind-the-scenes approaches.
“I've been involved for about 12 years in various capacities,” Ball said. “Our family started as characters, and we still have our family as characters. We have some families in our church that have been at this for three generations, which is really cool to see multiple generations share this event together.”
Ball, who now does more of the behind-the-scenes work for the Christmas Tableau, said she has enjoyed watching the event evolve.One change she emphasized returning patrons be aware of is a shift in route for drivers — the event still starts on 27thand Penn, but driverswill enter at the northeast corner of the church’s parking lot instead of the east side.
From its conception, organizers provided drivers with a CD for their cars to be able to hear the narration of each scene of the nativity story. Now drivers can scan a QR code or visit the church's website at www.wyattparkcc.org to receive narration that way.
“We have a team that starts months in advance with kind of the prep work,” Ball said. “Last Saturday we had a big crew come together and we brought the scenes up out of the basement of the church. We built them and got the big stuff all kind of ready.”
The organization team will meet Friday morning to finalize the last-minute details, with animals arriving to be prepped for their scenes as well. An alpaca, a small pony, a donkey and goats will be used to help tell the story this year.
Being able to share the story of Jesus with the community of St. Joseph in an engaging way is what keeps Ball coming back all these years.
“For us, it's sharing the story of Jesus, it's getting to do it as a family,” Ball said. “And I can't speak for the rest of my family, but for me, it's getting to kind of kick off the holiday season with this event and sharing those memories of these characters we've been before, but also seeing the faces of the children as they drive there and hearing them as they realize that the animals are real or, you know, things like that. They really love it.”
Although the event is set to end at 8:30 p.m. on both nights,Ball said organizers will keep the event going until all the cars are gone. People will be directing traffic at 27thand Penn to ensure everyone gets through the event smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.