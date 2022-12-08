121021_NATIVITY_NP_PICTURE (copy)

Wyatt Park Christian Church is putting on its 31st annual Christmas Tableau this weekend.

The living nativity story will be told through 10 scenes in a drive-thru format from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, outside the church at 2623 Mitchell Ave. Cars should enter at the intersection of 27th and Penn streets and visitors can get a narration of the scenes on their phones.

Members of the church have been volunteering to help keep the story going in different capacities throughout the year. Tonya Ball and her family have played characters in the story as well as taken more behind-the-scenes approaches.  

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.