Christian music artist Adelaide visits downtown St. Joseph

Christian music artist Adelaide, who is based out of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, visited Coleman Hawkins Park in downtown St. Joseph as part of her latest tour on Sunday.
Adelaide, who specializes in Christian rock and pop, performed several songs throughout the evening from her latest album, "What Really Matters," as well as from her previous works.
When asked about the purpose of her visit to St. Joseph and overarching tour, the musician responded by stating her desire to give glory to God.
"We love to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ everywhere we go, and I think that, more than ever, people need to hear the message of the Gospel, so that's what we do," Adelaide said. "We take to stages like these, public places, and festivals, and churches and coffee shops, and just share the message. The music really speaks for itself, but as much as we can relate to people, that's what we love to do."
According to Adelaide and her family, she works hard to produce original music.
"All of the songs are originals," Adelaide said. "I do like to do a couple praise and worship songs [at performances] that people might know. I started writing several years ago, and in 2015 I released my first album in 2019, I released my second and just released my third last year, and they're all original songs."
Her latest album, "What Really Matters," features original songs such as "Undefeated," "Fading Away," "I Will Follow," "Feet of Jesus," and "I Call Your Name."
Adelaide is set to take her tour throughout Nebraska in August and September followed by a return to Maryville, Missouri, in October.
